City reminds Kelowna residents to keep vehicles off streets with more snow on the way

With more snow in the forecast, the City of Kelowna is reminding residents to park vehicles off street wherever possible, especially on designated snow routes.

Crews have responded to 17 snow events since November, and are currently scraping up a month’s worth of compact snow and ice before the next snowfall.

“We’ve had some above-zero temperatures these past couple of days, meaning crews can finish clearing the roads down to bare asphalt, but the melt-off means we also have large ponds, puddles of water, and slush across the city,” says Roadways Operations Manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger.

“We ask that residents continue to help clear the way by finding off-street parking, avoiding driving through puddles where possible, and clearing catch basins in front of their homes, so water can drain off the streets.”

Crews continue to service priority three (local and residential) roads including hillside areas. That work should be completed in the next 24 hours, weather permitting.

Once the next snowfall begins, crews will move back to priority one roads. Residents are reminded that clearing snow in front of driveways and along adjacent sidewalks is their responsibility.

For more information about snow removal and priority routes, visit the City of Kelowna website.

City of KelownaSnowsnowstorm