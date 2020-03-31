(from left) West Kelowna city councillors Carol Zanon, Doug Findlater, Jason Friesen, Rick de Jong, Stephen Johnston and mayor Gord Mislom at the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant. (Capital News file photo)

City of West Kelowna to start blasting at Rose Valley Treatment Plant

Early site work at the new water treatment plant starts this week

The City of West Kelowna has started early site work at the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

The blasting permit will prepare the 24-acre property at 2010 Bartley Road for the initial stages of construction as blasting is required to create access and service line conduits to the site and establish foundations for the plant and the required holding tank reservoirs.

Blasting will run Monday through Friday, the city indicated, and occasionally run on Saturdays.

As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and again once the area is clear.

City of West Kelowna

Most Read