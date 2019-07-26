City of West Kelowna reports ice time conflict resolved

Issues in ice time at Royal LePage Place arose in early July

The City of West Kelowna is reporting that the ice time conflict at Royal LePage Place has been resolved.

Issues arose in early July about the available ice time for minor hockey after the West Kelowna Warriors’ homes games were changed to 6 p.m. for this upcoming season, an hour earlier than years previous.

Multiple organizations share the ice at Royal LePage and the city looked to resolve the matter to ensure all groups were getting the ice time they needed.

“Scheduling of arenas is a complex undertaking and involves a large number of user groups vying for ice time. In order to come to a mutually-beneficial arrangement, the city met with representatives from the West Kelowna Warriors, West Kelowna Minor Hockey and Westside Ringette to address this conflict,” said Kirsten Jones with the City of West Kelowna.

‘The group worked together with a solution-oriented approach and were able to negotiate appropriate times for every user group.”

The West Kelowna Warriors’ first home game of the upcoming season is Sept. 7.

