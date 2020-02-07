West Kelowna residents conflicted over proposed new development on greenfields

The Smith Creek Development could add close to 2,100 new residents

The City of West Kelowna is planning to put forward plans for a new housing development on 150 hectares of undeveloped land that could house up to 2,100 residents.

Scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, council will give the first and second readings of the proposed Smith Creek Comprehensive Development Plan, which will claim close to 70 per cent of the 148.7 hectares for development and 30 per cent for proposed green space for public or private ownership.

According to West Kelowna council documents, the proposed land is about three kilometres north of Westbank Centre and is “essentially vacant and undeveloped with limited access.”

Proposed location in West Kelowna for a new development for close to 2,100 new residents.

The development still has a long way to go before shovels are put into the ground. West Kelowna council will need to approve city staff’s plans at first and second reading on Feb. 11 before going to a public hearing.

At least one resident has already voiced thier concerns about the proposed development project.

“At what point do we say enough is enough with growth for the sake of growth,” said West Kelowna resident Marnie Douglas in an email to Capital News.

“There are so many opportunities to densify in the city already, is it necessary to deforest a mountainside and replace with hundreds of new single-family lots.”

The proposed plans for the Smith Creek development are part of the city’s Official Community Plan and Comprehensive Development Plan. More details on the plans can be found here.

