City of West Kelowna issues water quality advisory

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for one of its water systems. (City of West Kelowna Map)

The City of West Kelowna is advising the users of one of the community’s water systems that high turbidity might be affecting its quality.

In consultation with Interior Health, the city issued a water quality advisory for the West Kelowna Estates system. The cause of the advisory is high streamflow due to the spring freshet that is causing higher than normal amounts of turbidity to be swept down creeks into Okanagan Lake.

The advisory does not affect the Lakeview/Rose Valley, Pritchard/Sunnyside nor the Powers Creek/Westbank systems. The city maintains a map showing the boundaries of the water system and the area affected by the water quality advisory.

As a result of the water quality advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are advised to boil their water or seek a safe alternative source. Water should be boiled for a minute or more if it is used for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food or making ice.

A safe bulk water filling station is located at the intersection of Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. As a precaution against the COVID-19 virus a touch-free filling system has been installed. Water from the filling station is free for the duration of the water quality advisory.

The water quality will remain in effect until further notice.


