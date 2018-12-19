City of West Kelowna holiday closures and schedules

Everything residents need to know before the holidays

Contributed

The City of West Kelowna administrative offices will be closed Christmas Day through New Year’s Day, but emergency and essential services will be provided during this time by calling 778-797-1000.

Those offices that will be closed are:

  • · City Hall, 2760 Cameron Road
  • · Economic Development, Engineering and Purchasing Satellite Offices, 879 Anders Road
  • · Operations Building, 3717 Elliott Road
  • · Utilities Building, 2570 Bartley Road
  • · West Kelowna Fire Rescue Administration, 2708 Ollala Road

Anyone who needs to book a building inspection, submit a development application, pay for a business licence, purchase a transit pass or dog licence or requires other in-person, administrative and financial services can visit City Hall during business hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 through Dec. 21 and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24. Offices will reopen by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Essential and emergency services that will be provided, include:

  • · Curbside waste collection (on an adjusted schedule)
  • · Fire and rescue and medical first response
  • · Policing
  • · Roads maintenance
  • · Transit
  • · Urgent drainage, sewer and water issues
  • · Westbank Cemetery

For more information, see our Christmas Holiday Guide on our homepage at www.westkelownacity.ca

The arenas at the Mount Boucherie Recreational Complex and Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre will offer some programs over the holidays. For information and schedules, please visit www.westkelownacity.ca/recguide

For those looking for holiday events or ideas for seasonal outings with visitors, friends and family, please see our tourism website at www.visitwestside.com

Curbside collection of waste and recycling will not take place Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. On Monday, Dec. 24, collection will happen as per usual. Collection for Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25 will take place Wednesday, Dec. 26; Wednesday pick-up moves to Thursday; Thursday service occurs Friday; and Friday pickup happens Saturday.

On Monday, Dec. 31, collection will happen as per usual; but, service for New Year’s Day, Tuesday, Jan. 1 moves to Wednesday, Jan. 2; Wednesday pickup moves to Thursday; Thursday collection happens Friday; and Friday collection moves to Saturday. The schedule returns to normal Jan. 7.

For information on Christmas tree drop off locations, hours of operation for the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre and other depots, the Glenmore Landfill, and details on where to take what materials, visit www.regionaldistrict.com/recycle

For BC Transit and handyDART service information, visit bctransit.com/kelowna/

