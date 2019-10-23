City of West Kelowna fire station being relocated

The city will be moving the Olalla Road station to Lakeview Heights

The West Kelowna fire station on Olalla Road. It will be moved to Lakeview Heights in 2020. (Google Maps)

The City of West Kelowna has secured its new site for the relocation of a local fire station.

Station 32, currently located on Olalla Road, will be moved to Lakeview Heights after the city finalized its new site purchase of two lots on Harmon Road.

The former fire station has well-served the West Kelowna Fire Rescue department for well over 10 years and has surpassed its life expectancy for a building and is unable to accommodate the needs of the community or the WKFR.

“In order to provide the best possible fire protection to West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, we needed to find a location in the same area that can grow with our community,” said West Kelowna Mayor Milsom.

“The new location will provide an opportunity for us to build a safe, suitable fire station that meets our needs now and into the future and provides appropriate space for West Kelowna Fire Rescue to continue to protect our community.”

According to the city, the new location in Lakeview Heights provides better access to key transportation routes, like Boucherie Road, and was an improved location for traffic safety for WKFR, motorists and pedestrians.

The city now enters its rezoning process for the new location. Detailed design of the new fire station will begin in 2020, but a timeline for its construction has not yet been determined by the city.

Fore more information, visit westkelownacity.ca.

