City of West Kelowna drops mandatory COVID-19 vax for staff

The City of West Kelowna no longer requires staff to have COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment.

“Now that public health measures have changed self-isolation requirements for COVID-19 to focusing on remaining home when sick, the city is suspending its COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff,” said Paul Gipps, Chief Administrative Officer.

“We continue to follow communicable disease prevention in the city and promote shared responsibility to maintain a healthy workplace.”

The policy, which required proof of vaccination, was applied to all city staff in October 2021.

There are currently no employees with the city under accommodation measures because of the policy.

