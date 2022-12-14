Welcome to West Kelowna sign. (Black Press file photo)

Welcome to West Kelowna sign. (Black Press file photo)

City of West Kelowna celebrates 15th birthday

On Dec. 6, 2007, the community was incorporated as Westside District Municipality.

West Kelowna celebrated its 15-year anniversary in December.

On Dec. 6, 2007, the community was incorporated as Westside District Municipality.

This was after a referendum in June of that year which passed by a margin of 5,924 votes to 5,582. The option was to amalgamate with the City of Kelowna.

On Jan. 30, 2009, the municipality was renamed West Kelowna, and then the City of West Kelowna on Jun. 26, 2015.

Rosalind Neis was elected the first mayor and served for one year. Doug Findlater was elected mayor during the 2008 municipal elections, serving for three terms. Gord Milsom won the mayor’s chair in 2018, and was re-elected in Oct. 2022.

“Congratulations to everyone who has helped bring our city along to be such a wonderful city as it is today,” said Milsom. “We’ve come a long way and accomplished a lot over 15 years.”

In 2007, West Kelowna was home to approximately 29,000 residents. Today, about 39,000 people call the city home.

READ MORE: Flip-flop on meeting clock for West Kelowna council

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Second senior dies after Saturday apartment fire in Penticton
Next story
Police incident closes Highway 3A north of Creston

Just Posted

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna mayor urges need for more housing as council cancels carriage house

Daytime temperatures in the Okanagan will reach highs of -7 C starting on Friday, Dec. 16, according to Environment Canada. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Coldest weather still to come and ‘pretty good’ chance of white Christmas in Okanagan

The Kelowna Rockets take on the Swift Current Broncos for the first time since 2019. (@TheWHL/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets begin three-game road trip in Swift Current

Townhouse development proposed for Lower Glenrosa Road in limbo. (Photo/Google Maps)
Too many ‘what ifs’ for townhouse development, says West Kelowna council

Pop-up banner image