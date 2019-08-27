City of West Kelowna advising speed control ahead of school season return

With the school season returning in one week, the City of West Kelowna is reminding drivers to be vigilant when driving through school zones.

School zone speed limits will once again be reinforced when school gets back in session on Sept. 3. City bylaw officers will be upping their patrol of school zones watching for speeders, parking infractions and cellphone usage.

The limit in school zones is 30 kilometres per hour from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days that classes are in session, which is generally Monday to Friday with the exceptions of stat holidays and winter, spring, and summer breaks.

The city also reminds drivers to yield to and for school busses. Drivers should also be caution around city buses which will be more busy with commuters once school restarts throughout the Okanagan.

