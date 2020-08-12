Construction of Deer Park’s improvements are expected to begin in the Fall of 2020. A survey is available online until Aug. 20, 2020. (Contributed)

City of Vernon seeks input on Deer Park

A survey will be open until Aug. 20, 2020, to get feedback from residents on future of park

The City of Vernon is looking for some feedback on planned improvements for Deer Park near Canadian Lakeview Estates.

The preliminary plan is available on engagevernon.ca and community members are invited to review it and leave their comments and suggestions in an online survey which will be open until Aug. 20, 2020.

“Deer Park is tidy and generally well-maintained and has healthy trees,” parks planner Erik Mustonen said. “However, tennis and pickleball courts need repair, stumps and brush need to be removed, other facilities, like tables, benches and a play structure could be added.”

An updated, feedback-based plan for the park located in the 9100 block of Tronson Road will be presented to city council to determine final designs, Mustonen said.

Construction for the parks improvements is expected to begin in Fall 2020.

