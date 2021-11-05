City of Vernon named best place to work

The City of Vernon is one of the best places to work, says the Canadian HR Reporter’s list of Best Places to Work 2021.

This year’s list recognizes 37 employers for their culture, benefits and employee development among other factors.

“Seven years ago, we set the course to become an employer of choice,” chief administrative officer Will Pearce said. “We know this doesn’t happen by mistake — it happens through consistent and predictable practices that focus on developing, enabling and empowering employees to grow and do their very best work, every day.”

In the past few years, the city has focused on its organizational development, including its recent launch of new Corporate Values established in collaboration with employees.

The city also revamped its employee recognition program and bolstered its talent acquisition and retention process. The city’s also focuses on employee care and using contemporary labour management practices.

“Our philosophy is to create a culture that supports a vibrant and diverse workforce of highly skilled people who work together to deliver extraordinary service to the citizens of Vernon,” said Pearce. “This recognition helps us understand we’re achieving our goals.”

To be considered, companies had to complete an in-depth submission concentrating on employee engagement, turnover rates, the average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development and reward and recognition programs.

Employees, too, were asked to fill out a satisfaction survey. An overall satisfaction rate of 80 per cent was required to be considered.

“Receiving this recognition is an honour,” said Pearce. “But even more so, it makes me proud of those we work with. Because at the end of the day, everything we do is about people and the services we deliver.”

