Kelowna city council will deliberate a 3.9 per cent tax increase next Thursday. (File)

City of Kelowna’s proposes 3.9 per cent tax increase for 2020 budget

The City of Kelowna’s budget deliberations occur next Thursday

A 3.9 per cent tax increase is among many issues that will be discussed by Kelowna city council at next week’s budget deliberations.

All 519 pages of the 2020 financial plan will land on the mayor and councillors’ desks on Monday, giving them a few days to browse before Thursday’s seven-hour-long meeting to discuss each line of the document. At the end of the day on Thursday, council will come out with a provisional budget for the next year.

The proposed 3.9 per cent tax hike consists of 2.08 per cent for municipal operations and 1.82 per cent for the infrastructure levy. Notably, the infrastructure levy is down considerably from last year’s 2.27 per cent.

The increase would see the owner of an average Kelowna home pay an extra $81 a year.

The summary that will go to council on Monday outlines a $151 million tax demand — up $8.5 million from last year. That number is made up of $147.6 million in operating costs and $14.6 for capital spending, subtracting the $11.2 million already allotted in general revenue.

Significant portions of the operating budget are earmarked for community safety ($38.27 million) and civic operations ($31.51 million).

The proposal also includes requests for 21 positions within the RCMP — including seven new officers — which would cost the city over $1 million.

Last year’s budget deliberations saw the proposed 4.4 per cent tax increase trimmed to 4.1 per cent by the time it was approved.

READ MORE: Residential energy retrofits necessary for Kelowna to meet emissions targets

READ MORE: Supportive housing complex for women and seniors’ home approved in Glenmore area

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cat and dog die in house fire in Kelowna

Just Posted

City of Kelowna’s proposes 3.9 per cent tax increase for 2020 budget

The City of Kelowna’s budget deliberations occur next Thursday

Two gymnastics coaches raise money for Kelowna charity

Two coaches from Kelowna Gymnastix want to raise $5,000 for Her International

Kelowna RCMP bring holiday joy to seniors

Local officers are visiting retirement homes to sing Christmas carols

Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

Arkells will be joined by Dear Rouge for a one-day extravaganze April 4

Rockets add size and strength via trade for T-Birds’ captain

Kelowna brings in Seattle’s Matthew Wedman and trade away Leif Mattson

Cat and dog die in house fire in Kelowna

The house is located 195 Valleyview Road in Rutland

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Bird populations significantly declining around Revelstoke says Parks Canada

Out of the mountain national parks, bird populations near Revelstoke are in the worst shape

WATCH: Diehard Vernon Winter Carnival goers line up for tickets

Susan O’Brien was the first in line at 6:45 a.m. Friday

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Year in jail for ex-Vernon Judo coach for child porn

Bryan McLachlan pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Most Read