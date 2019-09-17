City of Kelowna to host public engagement sessions on future planning

The city is taking feedback on the direction of the OCP, the TMP and the 20-year Servicing Plan

The city is hosting four public engagement sessions about its future. (File)

The City of Kelowna is hosting four in-person opportunities to engage with city staff on the future of the city at the Kelowna 2040 Expo.

City growth is defined by several guiding documents, including the Official Community Plan (OCP), Transportation Master Plan (TMP) and 20-year Servicing Plan, and all will be among the topics discussed at the events.

The gatherings will also cover a range of subjects related to the 2040 growth scenario endorsed by Council last spring, such as transportation, parks, zoning, infill housing and future land use.

Residents can participate in the Expo on any of these four dates:

Thursday, September 19

Kelowna Community Theatre

1375 Water Street

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

Rutland Boys and Girls Club

355 Hartman Road

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Capital News Centre

4105 Gordon Drive

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

Orchard Park Mall

2271 Harvey Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

