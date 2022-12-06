City of Kelowna staff awarded for being best at budgeting

‘It speaks to the level of talent we have at the City of Kelowna’

The City of Kelowna is on a roll when it comes to budgeting.

For the 21st year in a row, it has received an award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its budget document. The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the City of Kelowna’s 2022 Budget document.

It recognizes governments that “prepare budget documents of the very highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on state and local budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting,” council heard at its Dec. 5 meeting.

“I am pleased to advise council that Kelowna’s 2022 budget received a proficient or outstanding rating on all requisite rating

criteria,” said Joe Sass, finance director.

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge applauded staff for its 21-year streak

“It speaks to the level of talent we have at the City of Kelowna,” he added.

GOFA is a non-profit professional organization that serves more than 18,000 government finance professionals throughout North America.

