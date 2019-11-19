The City of Kelowna is seeking public input on the future of transportation in the city. (File)

City of Kelowna seeking input on transportation through interactive tool

Residents can participate in the online transportation budgeting exercise from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6

The City of Kelowna is offering you a chance to put yourself in the shoes of its city planners.

The city is gathering public input for the Transportation Master Plan by giving Kelowna residents the opportunity to do their own allocation of the transportation budget through an online tool.

“With 50,000 more people anticipated to call Kelowna home by 2040, how we prioritize and allocate budget for transportation today will not necessarily meet the needs of our growing population,” read a release from the city.

Residents can participate in the interactive, online transportation budgeting exercise from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6 at kelowna.ca/transportation2040. Participants will be entered to win a $750 gift card to a Kelowna bicycle shop of your choice.

Two in-person meetings are also being held to gather public input on the plan.

  • Monday, November 25

    11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

    UBC Okanagan (EME building)

  • Saturday, November 30

    9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

    Parkinson Rec Centre (Winter Farmers and Crafters Market)

READ MORE: Sexual assault survivor confronts Kelowna mayor at council meeting

READ MORE: $30K legacy coming to City of Kelowna from BC 55+ Games

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit
Next story
Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence

Just Posted

Rutland Residents Association files complaint with provincial obudsmen over low-income housing

Complaint claims low-income housing has had a negative impact on their neighbourhood.

Two UBC professors aim to bridge cultural divide through humanities

Humanities hubs have been created on both the Vancouver and Okanagan UBC campuses

City of Kelowna seeking input on transportation through interactive tool

Residents can participate in the online transportation budgeting exercise from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6

Fireside Festival drops 2020 lineup

This year’s festival features the Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Andrew Judah, Little Destroyer and more

Sexual assault survivor confronts Kelowna mayor at council meeting

After the council meeting, Heather Friesen had an item of her own to add to the agenda

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence

Moose incident took place on Nov. 7

Gift of science spread to low-income Okanagan families

Okanagan Science Centre matching donations until Dec. 1

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

Most Read