City of Kelowna seeking company to construct Highway 97 pedestrian overpass

The city budgeted $500,000 for the bridge’s design in its 2020 provisional budget

A rendering of the proposed building on the Central Green site. (File)

The City of Kelowna is seeking a builder to submit designs for a pedestrian and cyclist overpass that will span Highway 97.

The bridge would connect Central Green to Bertram Street over the highway.

On Dec. 23, 2019, the city quietly opened a bidding opportunity for the project.

“The consultant will be responsible for detailed design development, construction documentation preparation and tender services,” states the webpage for the opportunity.

The city budgeted $500,000 for the bridge’s design in its 2020 provisional budget.

This number initially struck some councillors as too much, with Coun. Luke Stack saying the number is “remarkably high,” during budget deliberations on Dec. 12, 2019.

Coun. Charlie Hodge added that he found the amount “staggering.”

Rafael Villareal, a city transportation planner, said the costs are normal for a project like this.

“It’s normal for design costs of a major project to be around 10 per cent of the total cost. It’s like that for every single infrastructure project we do.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure made the pedestrian bridge a mandatory project in the site’s 2012 rezoning.

Developers must declare their intent to bid on the project by Jan. 30.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2021.

READ MORE: Latest Central Green building approved by Kelowna council

READ MORE: Plans submitted for third hotel across from Kelowna International Airport

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RDOS budget videos available online

Just Posted

Rockets return home aiming to snap 6-game losing streak

Kelowns starts a three-game weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night

City of Kelowna seeking company to construct Highway 97 pedestrian overpass

The city budgeted $500,000 for the bridge’s design in its 2020 provisional budget

Nearly 6,000 children living in poverty throughout the Central Okanagan: report

A BC Child Poverty Report Card states that one in six children live in poverty

Will Kelowna’s palm trees survive the winter?

The trees are hardy and should survive

‘Deeply sorry’: Former West Kelowna teacher offers emotional apology to student he sexually exploited

Judge will make decision on Bradley Furman’s sentencing in the coming weeks

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

Construction activity in RDOS tops $48 million

Total of 527 building permits issued within Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2019

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

RDOS budget videos available online

Budget must be completed by March 31

North Okanagan youth mental health services boosted by RBC

$50,000 grant gives youth greater access to services

Funding approved for conservation projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides funds for nine projects

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

Most Read