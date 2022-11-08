Conceptual rendering of new KCC (in red) with pedestrian and bicycle paths indicated in yellow (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of new KCC (in red) with pedestrian and bicycle paths indicated in yellow (Photo/City of Kelowna)

City of Kelowna seeking bids on largest development project ever

City council unanimously approved the KCC, to be built next to the Apple Bowl, in March

The city has put out a bidding opportunity to build the Kelowna Community Campus (KCC), the replacement for the ageing Parkinson Recreation Park (PRP).

“The city is looking to replace this facility with approximately triple the square footage and that facility is to include a 10-lane pool and three gymnasiums, among other amenities,” the document reads in part.

City council unanimously approved the KCC, to be built next to the Apple Bowl, in March.

A trip to the Lower Mainland in February, to visit communities with similar facilities, helped several councillors make up their minds about the recommended site for the new KCC.

The tour included the West Vancouver Community Centre, Edmonds Community Centre in Burnaby, Minoru Centre for Active Living in Richmond, Hillcrest Aquatic Centre in Vancouver, the North Vancouver Shipyards, and the Olympic Village of False Creek.

The project creates a shared campus of buildings within PRPark, and groups it with the PRC, the Apple Bowl, and a planned new school. It would also allow programming to expand into the park.

It would be the largest and most expensive development the city has ever seen, coming in at more than $130 million.

According to the city’s website, the competitive opportunity is open until Nov. 22.

