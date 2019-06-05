City of Kelowna releases summer activity guide

General programs registration opens June 11

Hard copies of the activity guide can be picked up Wednesday at H20 Adventure + Fitness Centre, Glenmore IGA, the library downtown, Parkinson rec centre and Rutland Arena. (Supplied)

Whether you are into water sports, volleyball, basketball or even cooking, there is something to keep everyone busy this summer in the City of Kelowna’s latest Activity Guide.

Registration begins Tuesday, June 11, with general programs followed by Sports leagues on Wednesday and Aquatics on Thursday. Registration opens for programs for persons with DiverseAbilities on Friday.

The city has changed the registration time to 7 a.m. to better accommodate residents’ busy schedules.

READ MORE: Kelowna YMCA says swim lessons prevent drowning

“We heard from our customers that our previous 7:30 registration start time was challenging during busy mornings in trying to get to work and school, so we’re hoping the new start time will be more convenient and help to improve the customer experience,” City of Kelowna recreation manager Lori Angus said.

Angus said it’s best practice to register early to ensure a spot in the class.

“It totally depends on what the program is, but at the end of the day, the message has to be if you want it, register early,” she said.

She noted swimming lessons always fill up quickly and there is often competition over specific fitness classes.

This year’s activity guide is bursting with programs for people of all ages, she added.

“There are always new programs being offered,” she said. “It always offers a good combination of old favourites and new opportunities.”

Interested parties can register online or phone 250-469-8800. Registration can also be completed in person at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Hard copies of the guide can be scooped up Wednesday at H20 Adventure + Fitness Centre, Glenmore IGA, the library downtown, Parkinson rec centre and Rutland Arena.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fall recreation programs released

