City of Kelowna raises concerns over safety, policing with COG organizers

The mayor said it was a mutual decision between organizers and the city to postpone the festival

Kelowna’s mayor says it was a mutual decision between the organizers of Centre of Gravity and the city to put off the festival for a year in order to address safety and policing concerns.

Mayor Colin Basran said the city voiced some concerns with the organizer and that it’s happy with the decision the organizers made to cancel the event for this year.

In a statement issued last week, organizers announced the festival would not be held until 2020. Organizers have remained tight-lipped to the reason why, responding to an email request for comment by referring back to the statement posted on COG’s website.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Center of Gravity cancelled for 2019

While Basran said there are positive aspects to the event, there are a number of things that need to be addressed including policing and safety.

In July, a 16-year-old girl died of an overdose while attending the festival.

READ MORE: 16-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Kelowna paramedics have also outlined a significant increase in overdoses during party weekends in Kelowna.

There were 17 reported overdoses during the July 27 weekend, the same weekend Centre of Gravity was held in City Park.

READ MORE: Spike of potential drug ODs on Kelowna’s party weekends

Last year saw musicians Keys N Krates, Elephante, GTA, Spag Heddy, Kill the Noise, Grey, Neon Steve and more perform.

The beach festival featured live performances on two stages, more than 150 international athletes competing in everything from beach volleyball to basketball, freestyle motocross, skateboarding and BMX.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies
Next story
B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Most Read