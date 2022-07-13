City of Kelowna looking to celebrate ‘water heroes’

The City of Kelowna is aksing residents to develop good conservation habits to prepare for the hotter temperatures to come. (File photo)

The City of Kelowna is asking residents to prioritize outdoor water use now that temperatures are warming up.

“After the cooler, wet spring we’ve had, it might seem strange to refocus on conservation,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor. “But, the Okanagan Valley remains one of Canada’s driest regions, and the last few summers have shown us just how hot and dry things can get and how fast it can happen.

Hoppe adds developing good conservation habits now will help adapt and prepare for the hotter temperatures to come.

Schedule a free irrigation assessment to ensure your system is working efficiently;

Collect rainwater in barrels and use it for irrigation;

Water between midnight and 6 a.m.;

Treat your yard well: let your grass grow long, sharpen your mower blade, and over-seed your lawn. Learn more about proper lawn maintenance on the City of Kelowna website;

Transform your yard into a water smart, xeriscaped oasis featuring native plants and grasses;

Hire a Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper to help you make your property more water efficient;

Take advantage of rebates to offset the cost of making water smart upgrades to your irrigation system;

Don’t forget to follow your watering schedule: even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays while odd-numbered addresses are able to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. No watering on Mondays.

”Many of us have begun to notice how our local climate is changing,” added Hoppe. “To adapt to those changes, we need to start thinking about future generations even as we work together to care for our water sources and infrastructure today. That means we need water heroes in our community now more than ever.”

