Artist’s rendition of the proposed new sports fieldhouse in Rutland Recreation Park. Photo: contributed

Find out more about the proposed Rutland fieldhouse

Central Okanagan Rugby Enthusiasts (CORE) join the invitation for April 3.

It’s going to be more than just change rooms for the proposed new Rutland fieldhouse.

In a statement by the City of Kelowna, the information session will have city and CORE representatives on hand to answer questions on the new fieldhouse, which will replace the current older building.

“The current building is in poor condition and doesn’t meet our city’s user group needs,” said Sandra Kochan, partnership manager. “This partnership with CORE will provide a much needed revitalization of the space, and make it a true multi-sport hub for adult and youth sport programs, education, events and tournaments.”

The information session will be April 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rutland Arena lobby at 645 Dodd Rd and will provide the potential features to the new two-storey building:

  • New team change rooms and public washrooms
  • Storage
  • Community gathering place
  • Field lighting

“CORE represents eight different sport organizations who will make the Rutland Recreation Park fieldhouse their home,” said Doug Manning, CORE president. “The facility will be a home for U13 multi-sport programs, a variety of adult field sports, and field sport tournaments for all ages.”

In October, 2018, CORE submitted a proposal to the City of Kelowna to raise money to build and operate a new fieldhouse in Rutland Recreation Park. CORE and the City of Kelowna are now in the final stages of the process.

The session is intended to inform nearby residents, property owners and park users of the proposed plans.

Most Read