City of Kelowna feud with Hotel Eldorado comes to a close

A decades-long dispute over public access to the waterfront of Okanagan Lake has come to a close after a recent court decision has the Hotel Eldorado paying the City of Kelowna.

In the culmination of a legal battle that has been passed down between the various owners of the lakefront property and the city since 1998, a judge in B.C.’s Supreme Court found that the public must have access to the lakefront, in April 2023.

However, the judge denied the city’s request for an injunction that would require the hotel to keep the gates to the boardwalk open to the public during the day because, over the past 10 months, there had been no unauthorized closures of the boardwalk gate.

As a result of the judge’s ruling, both parties felt as though they had been successful and submitted that the other party ought to pay its legal fees.

The City of Kelowna submits that the judge’s ruling about the right of way to the lake was the central issue of the trial and that it was determined in the city’s favour.

The city also said that in the reasons for judgment, the judge found that an injunction was not required because of the hotel’s assurances that it would not take steps to block the right of way to the lake in the future.

The Eldorado asserts that it was successful and is entitled to recover costs.

“In the end, the hotel was never forced to unlock the gate during operating hours while COVID measures were in place. On the other hand, the city is left with rights over the rocky sloped shore lying beneath the boardwalk and the hotel has no obligations to maintain anything,” said the Eldorado.

Earlier this week, on Sept. 12, Justice Betton ruled that “the city was substantially successful,” and is entitled to its costs of the trial. The Hotel Eldorado must pay the City of Kelowna’s legal fees for an Oct. 13, 2021 order.

However, the Eldorado has been awarded the costs of an application resulting in the Dec. 8, 2021 order, and each party will bear its own costs for the application resulting in the most recent June 21, 2022 order.

