City of Kelowna enacts parking ban for downtown and Pandosy snow routes

The parking ban will come into effect on Jan.6

The city of Kelowna is implementing a parking ban on snow routes in the downtown core and parts of the South Pandosy corridor.

“With accumulations approaching 50 cms to date and more on the way, we really need the community’s help in clearing the way,” said Geert Bos, Public Works Manager. “Moving vehicles off the street is a crucial step in ensuring plows can clear streets quickly and effectively.”

Starting tomorrow (Jan. 6) at 3 p.m., a parking ban will be in place for designated snow routes in Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission (including The Ponds).

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m., a nightly recurring parking ban will be in effect between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., for anyone parking on streets in the downtown core (between Harvey Avenue and Clement Avenue, bordered by Water Street and Richter Street) and in the Pandosy area (from Raymer Avenue to KLO Road between Tutt Street and Pandosy Street).

Vehicles that remain parked on designated snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine or towing. All parking bans will be in effect until the city declares they have been lifted.

Even residents not impacted by the parking bans are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help plows clear the snow from curb to curb safely and quickly.

For more information on parking bans and road maintenance visit kelowna.ca.

The city clears and de-ices municipal streets including snow routes by their priority classification. Priority 1 includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive. Priority 2 includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centers and emergency vehicle stations. Residential roads will not be serviced until service levels of Priority 1 and 2 roads are achieved.

Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

