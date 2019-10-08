City of Kelowna buys $2.7M lakefront property for beach expansion

The property just north of Rotary Beach was bought by the city for $2.7 million

The City of Kelowna has purchased a $2.7 million property bordering a popular local beach with the intention of future expansion.

The 0.16 hectare (0.4-acre) property is located at 3676 Lakeshore Road just north of Rotary Beach Park.

“This property is one of the last significant obstacles for continued waterfront access between Boyce-Gyro Beach Park and Rotary Beach Park, so it’s an important acquisition at a reasonable cost for waterfront property,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

The city’s official community plan policy is to acquire waterfront property when feasible for the benefit of the community. In recent years, the city has acquired waterfront properties at 4214 Hobson Road and 4020 Lakeshore Road.

There is now over 10 kilometres of public beachfront property in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

READ MORE: Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music

Just Posted

Heat qualify for Canada-wide golf championships after 4th place finish at Okanagan Golf Club

Men qualify, women miss cut at Heat hosted inaugural Canada West tournament last weekend

Indigenous workforce forum coming to Kelowna

The forum will take place on Oct. 8 and 9

City of Kelowna buys $2.7M lakefront property for beach expansion

The property just north of Rotary Beach was bought by the city for $2.7 million

Real estate market steady, but average prices jump 7.4 per cent in Central Okanagan

Residential sales were 11 per cent higher in September compared to this time last year

Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

Council voted to shut down the motel on Aug. 20 after much consideration

Chic and artsy soiree set for North Okanagan art gallery

Art After Dark returns Oct. 18

Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music

RJ and J.R. Liebelt don’t feel they’re starting from scratch after losing their worldly possessions

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Foundation sticks with familiar face at North Okanagan hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation keeps Kate McBrearty on as executive director

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Most Read