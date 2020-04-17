COVID-19: City of Kelowna automates more crosswalks across downtown, Pandosy areas

Crosswalks selected for automation include those with higher pedestrian traffic

A notice posted on a traffic light pole at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

The City of Kelowna has nixed more buttons from the city’s crosswalks.

Thirty-six crosswalks across downtown and the Pandosy area are now automated in an effort to reduce touchpoints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crosswalks selected for automation include those with higher pedestrian traffic and signs are posted on-site to indicate the change.

Although crosswalk signals at select intersections will activate automatically, the process to activate the audible “cross” tone at these intersections remains the same for those with a visual impairment. The push-button must still be held for three seconds to activate the audible signal.

The city is continuing to review other locations for similar implementation of contactless pedestrian crossings.

