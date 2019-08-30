The Okanagan has one of the highest rates of water use per person in Canada and approximately 24 per cent of water used in the Okanagan is used on household lawns and gardens. (File)

City of Kelowna asks residents to adjust watering practices

According to the city, less water is needed for lawns and gardens as summer winds down.

Summer is winding down and the City of Kelowna is asking residents to adjust their irrigation and watering practices.

The city said the amount of water required to water a lawn in September is about 60 per cent of what is needed in July.

“Year-round, assigned day water conservation measures allows our system to keep up with the demands for clean drinking water, irrigation and commercial use,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor.

“We are still under Stage 1 water restrictions and ensuring that you are only using what you need helps save money on water utility bills and ensures water is used wisely.”

Stage 1 water restrictions are as follows:

  • Properties with an odd number address may water yards and lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; even address numbers may water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. No properties are to water on Mondays.
  • Automatic underground irrigation systems may run between 12 a.m. (midnight) and 6 a.m., up to three days per week. For example, an odd numbered home can water anytime between 12 a.m. (midnight) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday.
  • Manual sprinklers and handheld sprinkling (with a spring-loaded nozzle on hose or a with a watering can) can occur between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. (midnight) on the assigned day, up to three days per week.

For more information on the year-round watering restrictions visit kelowna.ca/water.

READ MORE: Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

READ MORE: Bandit band: $8K worth of guitars stolen from Kelowna music store

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre
Next story
VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Just Posted

City of Kelowna asks residents to adjust watering practices

According to the city, less water is needed for lawns and gardens as summer winds down.

West Kelowna Rotary invests into local youth sports

The Daybreak Rotary Club will donate $15,000 over the next three years

West Kelowna accident closes Boucherie Road

Minor injuries reported after car crash involving mini van

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

West Kelowna’s Ross Road to remain closed into school year

The road is home to Mount Boucherie Secondary School

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

The two mountain bikes and two pellet guns were seized from a ‘suspicious male’ on Thursday morning

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Highway crash north of Vernon slows traffic

The crash occurred just south of the Swan Lake Nursery Friday around 11 a.m.

VIDEO: GoFundMe page started for Shuswap family after home was destroyed in fire

Crews battled the blaze for five hours

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Most Read