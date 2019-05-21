City of Kelowna announces $60.9M in capital projects

In mission to provide, support ‘healthy, vibrant community,’ money injected to boost infrastructure

The City of Kelowna announced Tuesday it will invest $60.9 million to improve infrastructure on and underground to support its mission to support a “healthy, vibrant community.”

“Residents can look forward to many improvements made throughout the city this year,” infrastructure delivery manager Brian Beach said.

“A few highlights include further improvements at Rutland Centennial Park, Rowcliffe Park and Glenmore Recreation Park, protected bike lanes on Sutherland Avenue and continued work to connect residents in Southeast Kelowna to the city’s water utility,” he said.

READ MORE: Community social development grants on the line at city hall

Roads, sidewalks, streetlights, buildings and utilities are also on the list of infrastructure to be improved. The city underscored that this investment does not include airport improvements.

“Balancing investment in infrastructure considers a number of factors, including citizens’ priorities, regulations and financial policies,” Beach said. “Infrastructure can really have a huge impact on quality of life, so we want to ensure that each year, we’re making improvements to our parks, roads and other infrastructure.”

Elementary schools on Rutland Road and Richter Street will soon have new sidewalks and the bike lanes on Bernard Avenue will be extended — between Richter and Ethel streets — with this investment. Crosswalk safety signals and flashers will also be installed around town, while parkade security and safety will be improved.

Storm drainage improvements will also be completed to assist with mitigating flooding impacts and climate change, the capital projects website reads.

READ MORE: City looks to resurface approximately 40 kilometres of road

Around $3.7 million will be spent to resurface roads, including sections of KLO Road, Benvoulin Road, Gordon Drive, Summit Drive, Clifton Road, Valley Road, Gerstmar Road, High Road and Bernard Avenue.

Caitlin Clow
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017
Next story
Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read