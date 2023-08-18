Cities on fire: 24 hours in Central Okanagan’s state of emergency

The last 24 hours have been tragic, stressful and emotional for many people in the Central Okanagan.
A local state of emergency was declared in West Kelowna on Aug. 17, with Kelowna soon following suit while the rest of entire province entered a State of Emergency on Aug. 18.
Structures have reportedly been lost to the McDougall creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
As the McDougall Creek wildfire burned bright and hot on Thursday night, flames engulfed trees, sending sparks flying in the wind across Okanagan Lake. The embers sprouted into spot fires that quickly grew into out of control wildfires around Kelowna and Lake Country.
The McDougall Creek Wildfire has spread to Kelowna’s Knox Moutntain and McKinley Beach. People near impacted areas are asked to prepare a go bag and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. More at kelownacapnews.com.
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes while many others wait on standby.
Parts of the city have felt like a ghost town while others are crammed full of cars and people trying to reach safety.
However, in spite of the destruction, people’s good nature has shone through the smoke as they lend a hand, offer a place to stay and a shoulder to cry on.
