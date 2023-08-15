City funds Downtown Kelowna Association through 2028

City council voted unanimously to approve the funding at its Aug. 14 meeting

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has had its funding secured for the next five years.

City council voted unanimously to approve the funding at its regular meeting (Aug. 14):

2024 levy $1,263,741;

2025 levy $1,335,860;

2026 levy $1,390,040;

2027 levy $1,445,320;

2028 levy $1,503,075.

In 2022, the organization earned approximately $48,884 through a combination of event sponsorships and promotions.

The DKA’s business improvement area (BIA) covers 42 square blocks from Harvey Avenue to Clement Avenue and Abbott Street to Richter Street.

Its mission is to ensure that downtown Kelowna is a safe and desirable place to conduct business, live, work and play.

“The DKA has grown to become a provincial in programs and initiatives,” said Mark Burley, executive director.

He added that over the last several years the DKA has become active members of the social safety network.

“In Kelowna the DKA’s Downtown On Call and Clean Teams have morphed into initiatives that meet this need, filling gaps in support of the RCMP, bylaw services, and other emergency providers.”

The DKA is responsible for Meet Me On Bernard, Downtown After 5, Small Shop, Block Party, Show N Shine Bernard and the Winter Street Market.

As of January 2023, the DKA listed 1,305 members including 1,093 businesses and 212 property owners.

READ MORE: Company starts GoFundMe for Kelowna employee injured in hit-and-run

READ MORE: Walk and roll: Kelowna RCMP looking for stolen guitar worth $8,400

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of Kelowna