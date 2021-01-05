City eyes expansion of Vernon’s Turtle Mountain

The City of Vernon is considering amending the OCP to allow for future development that would see nearly 200 homes added to Vernon’s hillside neighbourhood of Turtle Mountain. (City of Vernon)

The City of Vernon is considering to amend the Official Community Plan (OCP) to allow for a future residential development that would see around 200 homes, parkland and a missing link to the Grey Canal Trails added to Turtle Mountain.

The applicant’s proposal for the development of the 14-hectare property located at 3398 Davison Road within the East Bella Vista Highlands, also known as Turtle Mountain, is set to go before public hearing Jan. 11.

If rezoned, the property, which is currently designated as agricultural, would see the development of around 90 single, two-family homes and around 95 multi-family housing units, plus parks and open space west of Tassie Creek.

The applicant proposes 3.9 hectares for park space, 1.5 hectares could be developed into an active park while the remaining 2.4 hectares would be slated for a passive park within the creek corridor.

A missing link in the Grey Canal Trails would also be completed as the applicant has agreed to enter a contract of purchase and sale for the undeveloped portion.

The property was anticipated as a future school site and associated playing fields in the OCP, the report reads, but the School District of Vernon No. 22 said it has no objections to the proposed development as it is. It was determined a school site wasn’t required in this location.

A primary concern is increased traffic on Turtle Mountain area roadways.

A Traffic Impact Assessment was provided by the applicant showing the capacity of the existing road network would serve the development, but a secondary emergency egress would be developed connecting to Davison Road, satisfying Vernon Fire Rescue Service’s concern of only have one way and out of the growing hillside neighbourhood.

The rezoning is subject to the registration of a “no-build” restrictive covenant on the remainder of development lands until a future subdivision application can incorporate an extension and connection of the road and trail network.

Another stipulation calls for a city right-of-way to protect the riparian areas of Tassie Creek which includes public trail access.

Council is recommended to support the rezoning, according to a staff report.

