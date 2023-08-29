City councillor seeks BC United nomination for Kelowna-Lake Country MLA

‘We need to have someone with strength, someone who has experience’

Kelowna City Councillor Mohini Singh is seeking the nomination to represent the BC United Party in the next provincial election. (Photo contributed)

Kelowna City Councillor Mohini Singh is looking to win the nomination to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in the next provincial election.

In an interview with Capital News, Singh said the large and diverse riding needs a voice at the table.

“We need to have someone with strength, someone who has experience, someone who will hit the ground running.”

The riding is currently represented by Norm Letnick who will not be running in the next provincial election, which must be called by Oct. 24, 2024.

Provincial ridings were redrawn this year with Coldstream, Lavington and Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park being added to Kelowna-Lake Country.

Singh, a former journalist and communications officer for the Agriculture Ministry, added she has the experience to represent the riding.

“I’m familiar with the issues, I’m familiar with the people and what is important for this region. I want to be that strong voice that gives the people of this riding a voice at the table in Victoria.”

Singh added that one of her main concerns is affordability for all British Columbians.

“Many are struggling with food prices, struggling with finding daycare for our children, and trying to keep a home together. I want to go to that table and come up with constructive ways on how I can make your life better.”

She’s also keen on promoting in the region.

“I’ve always been a supporter of producers and the agriculture industry, but I think the time has come when we can no longer do traditional agriculture. We need to give producers the opportunity to have more value-added products to enhance their business. We had the cherry export program under the BC Liberals, that has sent our cherries worldwide.”

Adam Wilson, who was campaign manager for Mayor Tom Dyas in his successful bid for mayor, is also seeking the nomination.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna campaign manager turned candidate seeks BC United riding nomination

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.