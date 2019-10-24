City and Colour to perform in Kelowna Nov. 10

Dallas Green of City and Colour will be performing songs off his latest record A Pill for the Loneliness

Dallas Green of City and Colour is back in Kelowna for the first time since 2017 to perform his new album A Pill for the Loneliness at Prospera Place on Sunday, Nov. 10.

After returning to his emo-folk roots with a solo acoustic tour in 2018, the Canadian icon brings full-band strength to his first proper City and Colour LP since 2015’s If I Should Go Before You.

A Pill for the Loneliness embarks on an uncharted territory for Green. Most of the album is the biggest sounding of his career. The lead single Astronaut features soring guitars backed by his down-to-earth lyrical content that features sentiments about dysfunctional relationships and social isolation.

Dallas Green is a Canadian musician and singer-songwriter who records under the alias City and Colour. The name City and Colour comes from his own name: Dallas, a city and Green, a colour. His reasoning for the name was that he felt uneasy putting the album out under the name Dallas Green.

He is also known for his contributions as a singer, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for the post-hardcore band Alexisonfire.

Tickets for City and Colour’s Prospera performance range from $41 to $81 and can be purchased online through Select Your Tickets or the Prospera Place box office.

READ MORE: Dean Brody and Dallas Smith are the ultimate ‘friend goals’

READ MORE: Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Just Posted

Rockets grab needed divisional win with 4-2 victory in Prince George

Foote shines as Kelowna picks up their 7th win of the season

Vehicle crash in Lake Country on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed after vehicle crash in Lake Country

Kelowna city councillors support changes to parking bylaw

The updated bylaw passed second and third reading Tuesday night

Okanagan Sun get playoff rematch against 1st place Rams this weekend

Nearly a year after last year’s defeat, the Sun look for revenge against unbeaten Rams

BC Housing finds homes for remaining Airport Inn residents

BC Housing has found housing options for remaining residents if they want it

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

Salmon Arm couple to open sanctuary for fellow game lovers

Aaron Soltys and Anup Hazuria excited to unveil Sanctuary Games gaming cafe

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Morning Start: Hold onto your hats, high winds on the way

Your morning start for Thursday, October 24th, 2019

Most Read