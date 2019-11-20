Cirque Du Soleil to cross over for ice-performance in Kelowna in 2020

Experience live music, extraordinary skating and stunning visuals in Cirque de Soleil Axel

Cirque du Soleil is skating into Kelowna next summer with a new on-ice spectacle.

On Wednesday, Cirque du Soleil announced its new on-ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of Axel – a breathtaking acrobatics show, live music and stunning graphics.

According to a press release, Axel is a young graphic artist, and musician, who dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the supercharged world of Axel.

Cirque Du Soleil will be performing at Prospera Place in Kelowna from June 18 through June 21, 2020.

Tickets for the general public on sale now at www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel.

