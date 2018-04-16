Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays game could be canceled tonight due to storm

Chunks of ice crashing down from the CN Tower following a weekend of freezing rain forced the closure of the Toronto landmark and prompted the city’s baseball team to consider cancelling Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals at the nearby Rogers Centre.

Police said they had blocked off the area directly under the CN Tower and the baseball stadium due to the “relatively large” blocks of ice tumbling down onto the streets and sidewalks below.

“Fortunately there’s been no injuries reported,” said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

The Toronto Blue Jays said they were working with the CN Tower and local police to evaluate conditions around the stadium and expected to provide an update later in the day.

Toronto, along with much of southern and central Ontario, is recovering from an ice storm that resulted in power outages, cancelled flights and road collisions over the weekend.

By Monday afternoon, more than 120,000 customers across much of the province remained without power as the weather system transitioned to drenching rain in most areas. \

RELATED: Ice and rain knocks out power to thousands in Ontario, Quebec

Provincial power utility Hydro One said its crews were working to reconnect more than 110,000 customers affected by nearly 670 outages, while Toronto Hydro said the number of customers in the dark had shrunk to 10,000 from about 40,000. In most cases, crews were dealing with power lines and poles downed by high winds or ice-coated trees that snapped during the storm.

The mix of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, rain and powerful winds that battered the region Saturday and Sunday had made driving treacherous, with provincial police reporting more than 1,600 non-fatal crashes on the highways surrounding Toronto over the two days.

Provincial police also said Highway 400 south of Barrie, Ont., remained closed in both directions after a collision involving two trucks took out the highway divider.

The poor conditions also prompted bus and school cancellations in parts of the province Monday, with schools in Hamilton, Halton and Peel regions closed for the day and buses cancelled in various other districts.

After pummelling Ontario over the weekend, the storm slowly moved east.

In Ottawa, which was under a freezing rain warning, all entrances to the Centre Block on Parliament Hill were closed because of falling ice.

Meanwhile, icy roads were creating slippery conditions in different parts of Quebec, with schools in the greater Montreal area and further afield closed due to the accumulation of freezing rain.

Related: Schools close as spring snow storm tracks toward Maritime provinces

Hydro-Quebec reported early Monday that more than 33,000 of its clients were without electricity, the majority in the hard-hit Outaouais region in western Quebec and the Monteregie region southeast of Montreal.

Air travellers were advised to check the status of their flights before heading out on Monday, with delays and cancellations reported at airports in Ontario and Quebec.

Some universities and colleges also cancelled exams due to the weather, and with heavy rain continuing overnight there were concerns about possible localized flooding.

In Toronto, officials said the clearing of some streets was delayed as crews concentrated on clearing catch basins in an effort to prevent flooding as temperatures rise in the wake of the storm.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race
Next story
Kelowna family in need of help after fire

Just Posted

Kelowna family in need of help after fire

The fire took their pets and their home

UPDATE: Fire crews douse Kelowna house fire, family temporarily displaced

Kelowna Fire Department crews have knocked down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road, near Glenmore.

Stapley ranked 177th by NHL Central Scouting

Three Vipers make the final list for 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Long arms of the law are reaching out to Kelowna

Law day is just around the corner, will you be there?

Kelowna cops plan to make being arrested fun

Cops for Kids Jail and Bail Thursday April 19 is expected to be fun for all.

Your April 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays game could be canceled tonight due to storm

Canadian finishes 3rd in women’s Boston Marathon race

Canada’s Krista DuChene finishes third in women’s Boston Marathon race

Protesters regroup in Trans Mountain blockade effort

Alberta, federal governments move to force pipeline project to continue

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Kamloops police deal with distraught man

An area of Kamloops was closed to traffic on Sunday while police dealt with a man in distress

Funtastic announces music festival lineup

The Roadhammers, The Hip Show, local bands set to rock the Vernon Army Camp Canada Day weekend

Mudslide closes road west of Summerland

The washout has forced the closure of the Princeton-Summerland Road

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Most Read