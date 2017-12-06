Christmas plea for information on missing Shuswap woman

Nicole Bell’s parents only want one thing for Christmas and they’re hoping the public can help

  • Dec. 6, 2017 12:01 p.m.
  • News

The parents of missing woman Nicole Bell are making a plea to the public for information regarding their daughter, Nicole, who has been missing four months. Nicole’s mother, Jane, is urging people to come forward with any information they have, saying they don’t want to face Christmas without “our girl.”

“Give the gift of compassion and knowledge,” she wrote in a release sent to local media outlets Wednesday morning.

Nicole was last seen Sept. 2 in Sicamous.

“Christmas is coming,” Jane continued. “Who would want to spend Christmas wondering where their girl is? My grandchildren deserve to know one day where their mother is. Nicole’s dad and I love her and miss her. As her mother I am asking anyone with information if you are holding out; to consider the three young children that my daughter has left behind. Consider our hearts at this time of the upcoming holiday season.”

Jane says she just “wants to know what happened to Nicole,” and hopes that those with any knowledge of Nicole’s disappearance will report information to the authorities, “anonymously” if they have to.

“Her oldest child knows enough to know their mom is not coming home and her other children miss her,” she said. “We need to know what happened to our girl. Our family needs answers. To think of where she is is unbearable. No parent should ever have to face that. We plead to you. Please have compassion for us. Call the tip line and let them know what you know so that we can have closure.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

Morning Star Staff

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

