Christmas Light Up Saturday

Lake Country Lions Club has purchased even more lights for the annual light up event

Residents gather around the fire at a previous Lake Country Light Up. This year’s event is Saturday. - Image: Lake Country

The Lake Country Lions Club is preparing for the annual light up event in the district this weekend.

The club will once again provide free hot chocolate and hot dogs as well as hosting a bonfire and music from the Lake Country Big Band.

This year the Lions purchased even more lights and refurbished the roof on the gazebo at Memorial Park.

The Christmas Light Up is held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 – immediately following the Santa’s Craft Shop family activities hosted by Lake Country Recreation Services at the Community Complex (in GESS) from 1 to 3 p.m.

