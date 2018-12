Staff and volunteers at the Central Okanagan Food Bank assembled and distributed more than 2,000 Christmas hampers for distribution this week.

“This will be the first time Christmas hamper distribution will take place from our new facility,” said Central Okanagan Food Bank executive director Lenetta Parry. “The need in our community is constant, and we deeply thank all those who have donated.”

