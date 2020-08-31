The Columbia Shuswap Regional District deployed a pair of Ranchero firefighters to assist the Christie Mountain wildfire on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Christie Mountain wildfire update: No imminent threat to properties

BC Wildfire Service is still working in the area and spot fires and smoke may be visible

There is no imminent wildfire threat to residents impacted by the Christie Mountain Wildfire at this time, according to an update from The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre.

However, BC Wildfire Service is still working in the area and spot fires and smoke may be visible.

Residents are advised to be aware of equipment and crews. Boaters on Skaha Lake are asked to stay clear of aircraft conducting wildfire operations.

Residents living in Heritage Hills are reminded to refer to the fire re-entry kit for information about water, sanitary sewers, solid waste collection, landfill waste, roads and storm drainage.

Recreational trail and park users should familiarize themselves with closures or hazards in the area, as advised by the Emergency Operations Centre.

“The RDOS thanks residents for your patience and understanding during this stressful time,” said the organization’s release.

“In addition, the RDOS thanks BC Wildfire Service, Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department and all mutual aid fire departments, Office of the Fire Commissioner, BC Fire Chiefs Association, all emergency personnel including RCMP, Emergency Support Services volunteers from Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and Princeton, Animal Lifeline Emergency Response, Search and Rescue from Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos, and Kelowna, Interior Health, BC Emergency Health Services, City of Penticton and neighbouring municipalities, and everyone who offered support during the Christie Mountain Wildfire.”

Anyone interested in becoming an Emergency Support Services volunteer is asked to call the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225 for more information.

READ MORE:Christie Mountain wildfire suspected lightning caused: BC Wildfire

READ MORE: Residents and businesses rally around evacuees of Christie Mountain wildfire


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Lillooet man charged with murder sentenced to time served for manslaughter
Next story
Serious Enderby motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work

Just Posted

Vehicle fire near Kin Beach

Crews are responding to a vehicle fire. More to come.

Kelowna’s Canada Day ‘COVID-19 cluster’ declared over

There have been hundreds of cases connected to Canada Day parties

Vernon Mounties stop illegal rave at Lumby campground

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, quick police work prevented the possibility of transmission

Serious Enderby motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work

IIO investigates to determine if motorcyclist’s injuries linked to police action or inaction

Okanagan forest cleanup discovers several abandoned campfires in backcountry

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is reminding people to extinguish campfires

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Abbotsford police call for further investigation into Kelowna wellness check of Mona Wang

After surveillance footage emerged, Kelowna RCMP announced a criminal investigation into Const. Lacey Browning

Christie Mountain wildfire update: No imminent threat to properties

BC Wildfire Service is still working in the area and spot fires and smoke may be visible

WATCH: Local band Yarrows rocks Main St. in downtown Penticton

Ambient artist Tahal opened for Yarrows at the band’s debut album launch party

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Community remembers Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash

Erin Lewis collided head-on with a pickup truck on the night of Aug. 26

Former Lillooet man charged with murder sentenced to time served for manslaughter

Jeffery Harris was 36 on Feb. 10, 2015, when he stabbed Gary Mandseth to death

Shuswap RCMP believe hit and run may be connected with shooting

Driver involved in North Shuswap collision may have offered help before leaving scene

Local Lizzie: Fashion ideas for that awkward in-between summer and fall weather

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Most Read