Flames jumped the retardant lines along the Christie Mountain Wildfire’s eastern flank, the BC Wildfire Service said Saturday morning, Aug. 29, 2020. The fire remains classified as held. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Christie Mountain wildfire still keeping crews on their toes

Part of the fire’s eastern flank has crossed retardant lines, says BC Wildfire Services

The Christie Mountain wildfire is still being held, but it’s also still giving crews something to contend with.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said Saturday morning that part of the fire has jumped the retardant lines on its eastern flank.

“The fire moved out of an area that was inaccessible for crews, past a retardant line and down into a ravine,” BCWS said in a status update on its website. “Crews are actively working the area with aircraft.”

The 2,122.5-hectare fire just north of Okanagan Falls was classified as “held” on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and a rescinded evacuation alert allowed residents of 319 properties in Heritage Hills to return home that same day.

Crews have been using hand ignitions to burn out small pockets of fuel on the east flank. BCWS says the hand ignitions help to “reduce fire behaviour and to bring the fire to more accessible ground for crews to solidify control of the fire.” Residents can expect to see smoke in the area as a result of the controlled burns.

On Friday the BCWS confirmed lightning to be the cause of the blaze, which ignited on Aug. 18.

