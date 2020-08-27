Christie Mountain wildfire: Evacuation alert for 319 properties rescinded

Residents are asked to refer to their fire re-entry kit for information on roads, water, more

A helicopter flies near the Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton. (BC Wildfire Service)

An evacuation alert issued for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area has been rescinded.

The state of local emergency issued on Aug. 18 and extended on Aug. 25 for Electoral Area D, is now cancelled, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen reported Thursday (Aug. 27) afternoon.

Residents living in Heritage Hills are reminded to refer to the fire re-entry kit for information about water and sanitary sewer, solid waste collection, landfill waste, roads and storm drainage.

Also announced today was that BC Wildfire crews attacking the Christie Mountain wildfire are working to remove burnable fuels, and reduce fire behaviour.

Smoke will continue to be visible from the vicinity of the wildfire as crews utilize hand ignitions to burn out small pockets of fuel.

