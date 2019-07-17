Choices Markets Kelowna takes steps toward sustainability

Choices Markets is removing single-use plastics from its shelves and offering reusable produce bags

Choices Markets in Kelowna is taking steps to become more sustainable and eco-friendly and complying to the Government of Canada’s announcement to ban single-use plastics by 2021.

As of July 1, 2019, the market has removed single-serve plastic water bottles off their shelves, started offering cardboard boxes instead of plastic bags, and started selling reusable produce bags.

The market also offers reusable bags and 100% post-consumer recycled paper bags but encourages patrons to bring their own reusable grocery bags whenever possible.

For the month of July, customers who bring in water bottles 1L or smaller will receive free water refills to ease the transition away from single-use plastics.

More information about Choices Markets can be found on its website.

