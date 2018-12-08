Chirstmas safety tips for pets from Kelowna vet

Dr. Moshe Oz at the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has some professional advice when it comes to pet safety during the holidays. Dr. Oz, who’s readily available during the holidays, says its one of the busiest times of the year, and wants to get some information to local pet owners.

“The more I educate, the less we need to be here (at the hospital) during the holidays, ” said Dr. Oz “Over the years, there have been less and less issues so the more people know, the better.”

Dr. Oz stresses keeping an eye on the usual suspects for pet safeties: sweets, leftovers, gravy, bones, alcohol, and the biggest culprit chocolate.

“Chocolates are dangerous for both cats and dogs. The oil in chocolate is the worst,” said Dr. Oz.

But Dr. Oz has found a “new chocolate” that he has seen causing more and more health concerns for pets: marijuana.

“Weed and edibles are becoming a serious problem, as it can be deadly for smaller dogs and animals that can’t handle the smallest of doses,” Dr. Oz said. “Its important to let guests know about the risks as they may think (the pets) like it or its funny, but it can send them to the hospital. If you’re unsure if your pet is high check for jerking movements and if it looks wobbly, contact a vet right away.”

Food as well as candles, ornaments and Christmas decorations can be problems for curious pets as Dr. Oz always suggests keeping an eye on those curious animals that like to explore throughout the houses.

Another big tip from Dr. Oz and the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital is to stock up.

“Get enough of your supply of medications for your pets before the holidays. Be ready so you don’t have to rely on last minute refills if supplies run low or out.”

