Chirstmas safety tips for pets from Kelowna vet

Dr. Oz’s tips on pet safety and marijuana being the “new chocolate”

Dr. Moshe Oz at the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has some professional advice when it comes to pet safety during the holidays. Dr. Oz, who’s readily available during the holidays, says its one of the busiest times of the year, and wants to get some information to local pet owners.

“The more I educate, the less we need to be here (at the hospital) during the holidays, ” said Dr. Oz “Over the years, there have been less and less issues so the more people know, the better.”

RELATED: 6,000 pounds of food collected during Lake Country firefighter food drive

Dr. Oz stresses keeping an eye on the usual suspects for pet safeties: sweets, leftovers, gravy, bones, alcohol, and the biggest culprit chocolate.

“Chocolates are dangerous for both cats and dogs. The oil in chocolate is the worst,” said Dr. Oz.

But Dr. Oz has found a “new chocolate” that he has seen causing more and more health concerns for pets: marijuana.

“Weed and edibles are becoming a serious problem, as it can be deadly for smaller dogs and animals that can’t handle the smallest of doses,” Dr. Oz said. “Its important to let guests know about the risks as they may think (the pets) like it or its funny, but it can send them to the hospital. If you’re unsure if your pet is high check for jerking movements and if it looks wobbly, contact a vet right away.”

Food as well as candles, ornaments and Christmas decorations can be problems for curious pets as Dr. Oz always suggests keeping an eye on those curious animals that like to explore throughout the houses.

Another big tip from Dr. Oz and the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital is to stock up.

“Get enough of your supply of medications for your pets before the holidays. Be ready so you don’t have to rely on last minute refills if supplies run low or out.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge rules private landowners can’t block public access to B.C. lake
Next story
VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Just Posted

Rockets part ways with assistant coach

Travis Crickard and the Rockets mutally parted ways Saturday

Kelowna minor hockey team heads to Quebec for coveted tournament in 2019

The Jr Rockets will represent Kelowna for the first time in over 15 years

West Kelowna Warriors drop home game to Merritt, battle Vernon on Saturday

Warriors look for win against North Okanagan rival Vipers

Chirstmas safety tips for pets from Kelowna vet

Dr. Oz’s tips on pet safety and marijuana being the “new chocolate”

Rockets edge out tight 2-0 victory over Royals

It was a close battle throughout, but the Rockets won in their last home game before holiday break

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

Judge rules private landowners can’t block public access to B.C. lake

The Nicola Valley ranch’s position was that it owned Stoney Lake and Minnie Lake

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada says some are in danger of disappearing

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Flair Airlines flight attendants issue 72-hour strike notice

Union representing 139 flight attendants said notice comes after both sides failed to reach agreement this week

One of B.C.’s major poinsettia producers says business is booming

Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Wanted Kamloops man turns himself in

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Most Read