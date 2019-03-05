Chimney fire scares Okanagan homeowner

A West Kelowna homeowner was given a scare Tuesday evening when a chimney fire broke out.

Firefighters arrived at 881 McCartney Rd, about 7:30 p.m.

Cara Bizecki said, her family realized there was too much heat when the house began to fill with smoke.

“There weren’t flames, but it looked like fireworks were coming out of the chimney,” she explained.

Bizecki said she’s happy it wasn’t serious and fire crews arrived immediately after she called.

