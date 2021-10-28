Chilly, starry Halloween in store for Okanagan-Shuswap trick-or-treaters

Trick-or-treaters in the B.C. Interior should dress warmly as they head out Sunday night to seek spooks and collect baskets of sugary goodness.

The weekend weather in the Okanagan, Thompson and Shuswap regions is expected to be clear, dry, and cool, says Kelowna-based Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“The moral of the story is I think you want to dress warmly because it’s a bit on the cooler side,” he said.

Temperature highs are expected to be between 5 C and 7 C, with overnight lows potentially dropping to around -3 C. It could become frosty in some neighbourhoods.

“It might be down getting closer to zero towards the end of trick-or-treating time,” he said, adding that it should be a fairly calm night, wind-wise.

The spook factor may be lower due to a lack of wind and rain. “But frost can be a little spooky too,” said Lundquist.

“The latter part of the evening is going to be dark and spooky for sure. It’s always good.”

The skies are expected to be clear, so trick-or-treaters might have a starry sky to look up to as they wander around in their costumes gathering goodies.

Lundquist urged people to stay safe, as it will be dark once the sun dips over the mountainous horizon, and there will likely not be clouds to reflect light back down to the earth.

He said it is possible, however, with some luck, for valley clouds to move in early to create a little more warmth.

Overall, he said Environment Canada just wants people to stay safe when they’re out and about.

“Weather-wise, stay warm, stay safe when you’re on the streets, get noticed, put reflectors on. Make sure kids are well seen.”

Highway warning

Lundquist also warned of potentially dangerous highway driving in the high terrain regions of the province, through the mountain passes. The area around Logan Lake and Merritt, and regions further from lakes and higher up might be a few degrees colder than the lower valley.

The highways are going to go through a “nasty period” over the next few days, with a mix of snow and rain.

“There might be significant accumulations at some point there that could get icy as it clears out.”

He said he is also worried about rain on the burn scars, which “might cause some problems.”

“Just making sure we’re careful about that.”

