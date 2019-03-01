Chilliwack sees second shooting in one week

Reports of man barricaded inside home, as second shooting of the week transpires in Chilliwack

A second shooting has taken place in Chilliwack this week.

People were sharing dramatic video and stories of a shooting near the back of Sardis secondary, on South Sumas on Thursday evening. The event began to unfold about 9 p.m., with shots reported. Police arrived on scene shortly after.

Some residents in the area are reporting hearing cars squealing, and what seemed to be a barricaded house in the area.

One video shared on Facebook shows multiple police cars in the dark, with what sounds like a man screaming in pain nearby.

By 10:45 p.m., RCMP were telling people in the area they were no longer searching for a suspect.

Earlier this week, a woman in her 40s was shot at a home on Victor Street, and is reported to be in critical condition. It’s unclear if the two shootings are related at this point.

