Justin and Tayah Lloyd. Tayah was six months pregnant when she was killed in a head-on collision near Bridal Falls east of Chilllwack on May 26, 2018. (GoFundMe)

Chilliwack man charged in crash that killed Kelowna pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

More than a year after a pregnant Kelowna woman was killed in a car crash near Bridal Falls, a Chilliwack man is facing one charge under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Tayah Lloyd, 31, was with her husband Justin travelling west on Highway 1 on May 26, 2018 when an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with the couple’s car.

The two were newlyweds expecting their first child. She was six months pregnant. She died in the impact of the crash.

Lloyd’s husband and the other driver, Frank Marx Tessman, were taken to hospital in critical condition. Both recovered.

READ MORE: Pregnant Kelowna teacher named victim of fatal crash

In provincial court in Chilliwack on Tuesday, the 47-year-old Tessman had a first appearance facing one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

The charge is not under the criminal code but is a Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) offence that comes with a fine of a minimum of $100. Someone convicted under the specific provision of the act could be liable to a fine up to $2,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both.

Lloyd was a beloved teacher at Anne McClymont Elementary school in Kelowna. After the crash, the children she taught, parents and school staff struggled with the tragic news.

A parent of one of her kindergarten students said Lloyd was “so lovely.”

“She had a calm way about her, but when she told the kids ‘it’s time to go’ everyone stopped and paid attention, even though she was so gentle,” Eyrely Webber said.

After the accident a GoFundMe was started to help Justin.

READ MORE: Rallying funds for husband of pregnant teacher killed in crash

“Justin and Tayah Lloyd were newlyweds, having only been married in December of 2017 and were excitedly expecting their first child. They enjoyed spending quality time together outdoors and you could find them mountain biking, camping, quading and hiking around the Okanagan most weekends,” the GoFundMe said.

That GoFundMe has since been taken down.

Tessman is next due in court on July 9.

– with files from the Kelowna Capital News

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Massive red treble clef proposed to take over Shuswap
Next story
PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Just Posted

“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Flood victim snuffed when she asked about future provisions to stop water main breaks from occuring

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Kelowna RCMP launch crime reporting website

RCMP look to modernize police operations throughout the Okanagan

Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in downtown Kelowna

An accident has traffic slowed down at Ellis Street and Highway 97 intersection

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers

According to Environment Canada, showers are expected across the Okanagan tomorrow

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Thunderstorms aren’t expected to let up yet

Massive red treble clef proposed to take over Shuswap

Idea is to pay tribute to artisans in the community

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

Update on South Okanagan-Similkameen national park reserve announced Tuesday

Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna will join others in Osoyoos

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Police continue to investigate fatal highway crash

Accident between Summerland and Penticton on Tuesday resulted in death of motorcycle rider

Couple finds opportunities in Shusawp with technology and pastries

Shuswap Immigrant Service Society welcomes Hillary Paganessi and Simone Bardella

Okanagan Indian Band hosts red dress event today

See Me, Hear Me, Remember Me honours missing and murdered indigenous women

Most Read