Children taken to hospital as precaution after collision on Highway 1

An SUV lost control on icy roads and slammed into another on Feb. 22

A collision west of Sicamous between two SUVs resulted in two children being taken to hospital as a precaution on Feb. 22. The crash occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway near its intersection with Bernie Road shortly before 3 p.m.

Read More: Highway 1 intersections collision hotspots in the Shuswap

The RCMP’s investigation determined the driver of the eastbound SUV lost control on the icy road and crossed the centre line striking the westbound vehicle in its lane. Both vehicles were seriously damaged.

The westbound SUV was occupied by its driver and two young children. According to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP, no injuries were sustained as a result of the collision but the children were taken to hospital to get checked out.

Read More: Semi driver ticketed after truck strikes snowplow near Sicamous

According to the RCMP no charges were filed against the driver of the eastbound SUV but the collision serves as a reminder for drivers to use extra caution when driving in winter conditions and reduce their speed accordingly.

