Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)

Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)

Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries at a Victoria hotel pool Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Hotel Zed, in the 3100-block of Douglas Street, for an incident at the hotel’s pool involving a child.

According to a tweet from the Victoria Police Department, the child was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family and loved ones right now,” the hotel wrote in a Facebook post on its page.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Independent Investigations Office of B.C. closes file on toddler found dead in Hotel Zed

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP investigating after truck forced off Highway 33
Next story
In split decision, Supreme Court says the federal carbon price is constitutional

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan is looking for feedback on the redesign of its website. A survey is open until April 5, 2021. (Pixabay photo)
North Okanagan regional district seeks feedback on website redesign

Head to the RDNO’s current website to have your say on how it could be improved

Lake Country’s Baldeep Gill, 17, is in the volunteer spotlight for the work he’s doing in the community with the Lake Country Food Bank. (Photo submitted)
Service to others part of Lake Country teen’s world

Baldeep Gill, 17, is learning new skills and experiences by volunteering in the community

Vernon’s Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre saw a sharp rise in reported cases of child abuse or sexual assault following periods of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
‘We have a responsibility to intervene’: Pandemic worsens child abuse in Okanagan

The Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre has seen spikes in abuse cases following pandemic-induced school closures

On March 25 ground was broken at the future site of the KF Centre for Excellence. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘God, I love aviation’: KF Aerospace breaks ground for future Kelowna aviation centre

Kelowna aviation company celebrates 51 years on same day as groundbreaking

Chickadees are one of the most common birds that can be easily spotted in parks around the Okanagan. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Birds return to Central Okanagan parks on the wings of spring

The RDCO is offering free birdwatching kits to help people explore local parks

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
B.C. man arrested after SPCA visit sparks shooting, standoff on Vancouver Island

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free pup trapped in couch

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Most Read