Vernon Fire Rescue Services was later joined by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at the Shops at Polson Park Tuesday afternoon, July 28, for a report of a child locked in a vehicle with midday temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. A mom had just placed her child in the vehicle’s car seat when the door inadvertently locked with her keys inside. She summoned help and a bystander was able to get the vehicle door open just as VFRS crew arrived and the child was safely pulled out. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Child safely removed from locked Okanagan car

Tense moments when Vernon mom puts child in car seat then is horrified as door lock with keys inside

Vernon Fire Rescue Services raced into action Tuesday afternoon, July 28, following a report of a child locked in a vehicle at the Shops at Polson Park.

The call came in just before 2 p.m.

“We were on the scene within minutes and discovered that the mother had just placed her child in the vehicle’s car seat when somehow the door locked on her with the child and keys in the vehicle,” said VFRS deputy fire chief Dwight Seymour.

“A bystander was there trying to get the door open and was, in fact, successful in opening the door, much to the mother’s relief. The child was pulled out by the mother and everybody was good. The child was not left unattended.”

Temperatures in cars in the parking lot were reading 36 degrees Celsius at the time of the call.

